Miranda P. Brown BERLIN — Miranda Pirie Brown, 45, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at her home. Born on March 29, 1977, in Berlin, she was the daughter of Ernest and Barbara Morway. She attended Montpelier High School. Miranda loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Survivors include her parents, Ernest and Barbara Morway; her children Hunter Avallone and Desmond Avallone, her grandchildren Tanner Avallone and Oliver Avila; her sister Sarah Villemaire and her brother Tyler Morway as well as her stepsiblings George, Chris, Chad, and Christine. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
