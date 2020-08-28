Minot H. Parker MONTARA, Calif. — Minot H. Parker, age 85, of Montara, California, passed away on July 6, 2020. He was born in Harrisville, New Hampshire, on Oct. 2, 1934, the eldest of 11 children. Despite growing up in a forest cabin with no electricity or running water, he became president of his graduating class at Keene State College, did his advanced math certification at Boston College, and completed his master’s degree from Oklahoma State University. While living in Massachusetts with his first wife, Marcie (Croteau) and children Steven and Sandra, Minot taught math before joining NASA as an aerospace education specialist, a position he held for 35 years, traveling to more than 40 states. He always said he had the second-best job in the world — the first being an astronaut! He was a born teacher; whether he was explaining space science or telling stories of the sea as a docent at Pigeon Point Lighthouse (California), children and adults alike loved listening to him. For many years, he lived in Barre, Vermont, with his second wife, Doreen (Gennett) Carrier. He traveled throughout the Northeast teaching for NASA, and residents in Barre fondly recall seeing the NASA “Spacemobile” arriving at their schools. He and Doreen enjoyed sailing, hunting, ice-fishing and competitive skeet shooting at the Montpelier Gun Club. He also served as a Captain in the National Guard. Minot moved to California, eventually retiring there with his third wife, Sydney. He spent more time sailing, skeet shooting at the Livermore Gun Club, and especially loved volunteering as a certified auctioneer for schools, churches and other nonprofits around their home in Montara. Minot made so many friends throughout his life who shared in these common interests. His very happy retirement was interrupted by recent trips back and forth to Stanford Oncology Unit, where he received excellent and compassionate care. Minot was predeceased by his parents, Francis (“Zip”) and Hilda Helen (Epsberg) Parker; his first wife, Marcie; sister, Winifred; brothers, Warren, Neal and Allan; and daughter-in-law, Isobel. He is survived by his wife, Sydney Tyler-Parker; son, Steven Parker; daughter, Sandra Parker Savoie; sister, Hilda (of Swanzey, New Hampshire); brothers, Carl (Milford, New Hampshire), Hollis ( Keene, New Hampshire), Lindsey (Northfield, Massachusetts) and Robert (Whitehall, New York); stepdaughters, Donna Carrier Drayman, Tammy Carrier Ladd, Darlene Carrier Clements, Lee Tyler Argabrite; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Minot touched each of our lives in very special ways, leaving us with treasured memories. At his request, there will be no service. As a memorial, his ashes will be released to the sea.
