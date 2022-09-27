Milton Russell EAST MONTPELIER — Milton Russell was born June 17, 1938 and died August 28, 2022. It is easy to highlight the wonderful person that he was. In his childhood years, Milton developed a deep love of nature, an adventuring spirit, a strong work ethic and abundant curiosity. Milton became a proficient driver early, a skill that served him well when he later became an ambulance driver in the military. While serving in the Guard, he enjoyed meeting new people, having a beer or two with his friends and was introduced to live music. Never having owned a television, listening to music was one of his favorite pastimes. A voracious reader, Milton’s library is full of books spanning world history, art and scientific discoveries. Milton was a pharmacist for his entire working career. He owned Seivwrights Pharmacy in Montpelier until it was bought out by Brooks. He then went to work for Montpelier Pharmacy. Milton was in love with pharmacy because it connected him deeply with his community and allowed him to serve others. Few people knew about his generosity, but those who knew him well, know that he gave to many charitable organizations, especially those that benefit children and animals. Customers will remember Milton for his knowledge but, of course, Milton may be most remembered for his full, owl-like eyebrows, which he would never trim. Animals held a special place in Milton’s heart. In retirement, Milton spent much of his time feeding his animal friends. No animals held a stronger place in his heart than his cats. Whether feral or tame, Milton made sure that there was always water, kibble and tasty treats. Milton was as independent as he was outspoken. He was gregarious, generous, mirthful, humble, compassionate and most of all – kind. He loved his family, both human and animal. He took pride in and supported his community in ways that many will never know. He longed for a world that was more peaceful and giving. Those who wish to honor Milton’s life may make a donation in his name to the animal shelter or food bank of your choice. For the full obituary, please visit: https://www.caledonialifeservices.com/obituary-listing.
