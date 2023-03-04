Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Snow during the morning will taper off to light snow during the afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.