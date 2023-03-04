Milo B. Winters WILLIAMSTOWN — Milo Bailey Winters, 94, of Pleasant Street passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at his home. Born on September 25, 1928, in Barre, he was the son of Ned M. and Evelyn (Bailey) Winters. He was educated in the Williamstown School system and graduated from Williamstown High School in the class of 1946. Milo served in the U.S. Army from October 1950 to October 1952. He was a member of the American Legion Post 10 and VFW Post 790. On June 24,1962, he married Florence E. Robinson of Post Mills in the Post Mills Congregational Church. Following their marriage, they made their home in Williamstown. Early on, Milo was employed in farming, road work, and the Granite Industry. He was hired as an apprentice bookkeeper by the Worthmore Feed Company and worked in their Williamstown, Randolph and Greenfield, MA stores. In 1958, he was hired by Burrell Roofing Company as a bookkeeper-shop person and was employed by them until his retirement in 1996. He was interested in Town Government and served the town as auditor, school director, and cemetery commissioner. He was also Williamstown’s last part-time Town Clerk and Treasurer and served as Clerk-Treasurer for the original Fire Department where he was a volunteer fireman for 14 years. Survivors include his three daughters, Donna Winters Wilder and her husband, Jon of Williamstown; Susan Gagneᐟ and her husband, Brent of Barre; and Julie McKinstry and her husband, Pat of Worcester, as well as three grandchildren who brought him great joy and laughter, Christian Gagneᐟ and Carrie and Andrew McKinstry; his sister Molly McCarthy and her husband, Lenny of Williamstown; his brother Philip and his wife, Yvonne of Williamstown, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Florence and two brothers David E. Winters Sr. and Marvin R. Winters. Family and friends may call on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. Per his request there will be no memorial service. Inurnment will take place in the Williamstown Village Cemetery at the convenience of his family. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com Milo chose to write his own obituary. The following sentiments come from his daughters - we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice for providing him with excellent end of life care, especially Nurse Cat Allen with whom he made an instant connection. Our dad was lucky enough to live the rest of his days in his house thanks to Donna and Jon who provided him with constant care for the last 14 months. Dad continued to exude humor, positivity, gratitude, and of course his love of chocolate until his passing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641 or to the Williamstown Ambulance Fund, 2470 VT Route 14, Williamstown, Vt. 05679.
