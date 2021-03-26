Millicent M. Seguin MONTPELIER — Millicent Maefred Seguin passed away peacefully on March 19, 2021, at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin, Vermont. She had some wonderful care from the great nurses and staff at Woodbridge. The family wants to thank them so much from the bottom of our hearts. Surely the care was very difficult, especially with the COVID-19 virus which used a lot of extra hard work, but they never complained. Millie was born on July 27, 1927, to Arthur and Elizabeth (Barry) Fleurrey on the family farm in Belvidere, Vermont. She has one surviving sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Sibley; and three sisters and two brothers predeceased, Doris Wescom (Cedric), Merritt Fleurry (Yvonne), Henry Fleurry, Lillian Green, Marion (Roy) Wescom. Millie began her education from Belvidere Graded School and finished her education at Morrisville Academy. Millie worked many jobs in her younger years but spent most of her working days, 20 years plus, working in the produce and meat department at the Montpelier A&P store, retiring in 1975. She married her husband, Paul Seguin, on Sept. 9, 1950, they were married 63 years. Together, they had three children, Jeanne (Seguin) Leno, Gaylene (Seguin) Kramer and Paula (Seguin) Perry. She was a devoted member of St. Augustine Church in Montpelier. Millie had a great love for her cat, “Princess,” her grand-dog, Charlie, and her grand-kitty, “Maggie Mae,” who lived with her. She loved the joy that they brought to her and her family. As a seamstress, it was not uncommon for Millie to be working on projects throughout her day. She made her daughter Paula's and granddaughter Michelle’s wedding dresses. She made special nightgowns and night shirts for all of her grandchildren which have always been handed down to great-grandchildren to wear, through the years. She made beautiful quilts. During the summer, Millie would tend to her garden, and she would even get away for vacation, camping with her family. She was also a great cook which was enjoyed by her family, especially “Papa’s Soup.” Millie was predeceased by her husband, Paul; as well as her daughters, Jeanne and Gaylene; and son-in-law, Lawrence Perry. She is survived by her daughter, Paula (Seguin) Perry of East Montpelier, Vermont. She is survived by one sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Sibley who lives in Connecticut, and brother-in-law, Charles Seguin and wife Anita from Burlington, Vermont. She has 11 grandchildren, Michelle (Leno) Dion and husband Mark, Bernard Leno Jr. and wife Vanessa, Christine (Leno) Christiansen and husband Jon, Christopher Leno and wife Laura Grace, Crystal (Leno) Lamson and husband Rob, Ronald Kramer and wife Ellen, Jeffrey Kramer and wife Lori, Jennifer (Kramer) Badger and husband Paul, Kelly (Kramer) Baer and husband Scott, Daniel Perry and wife Brittany, and Lawrence Perry and wife Tanya. She has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours. There will be a graveside service in Plainmont Cemetery in Plainfield, Vermont, on May 7 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Central Vermont Humane Society or have Mass said in her name. Arrangements are being made through Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
