Mildred F. Ladd BARRE — Mildred F. “Millie” Ladd, 88, of Lepage Road, passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born on March 28, 1933, in Barre, she was the daughter of Chris and Regina (Rugo) Mekkelsen. She attended Barre Town public schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1951. On Sept. 7, 1952, she married Walter Ladd in Barre. They made their home on Beckley Hill in Barre where they were dairy farmers. Millie was a member of the Danish Brotherhood. In her younger years, she enjoyed gardening, picking wild blueberries and raspberries, and cooking in the middle of the night for friends back from snow machining. In her later years, she continued to enjoy cooking for family and friends, making panettone, antipasto, fly-away birds and dandelion wine from old family recipes. Survivors include her daughters, Paula Dolan and her husband, James, and Regina Duquette and her husband, Chris; her grandchildren, Scott Dolan and his wife, Erika, Sara (Dolan) Williams and her husband, Robert, and Samantha Duquette, all of Barre Town, and Cody Duquette, of Burlington; her great-grandchildren, Mia Dolan, Mason Williams and Ethan Williams, all of Barre Town; and her sister, Mary Langevin, of Barre; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Walter; her sisters, May Cenci, Althea McLeod, Agnes Walker, Francis Lane; and her brother, Chris Mekkelsen. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Washington. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Vermont Foodbank, 33 Parker Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
