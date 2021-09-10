Mildred Batchelder ORANGE — Mildred Batchelder, 95, of George Street, passed away on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Woodridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born on Oct. 16, 1925, in Barre, she was the daughter of John and Eva Taylor. She attended local elementary schools. Mildred was employed as a cook at the Orange Center School for over 30 years. She was a member of the Orange Grange #452 and served as lecturer and ceres. Survivors include her daughters, Sandra Batchelder, of Orange, and Shirley Morin and her husband, Raymond, of Williamstown; her granddaughters, Heather Campbell and her husband, Franklin, of Bonaire, Georgia, and Bethany Goodrum and her husband, Courtary, of Lithia Springs, Georgia; her great-grandchildren, Daniel and Sophia Campbell and James Goodrum; as well as her brother, Robert Colby and his wife, Martha, of Swanzey, New Hampshire. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Linda Batchelder, and her brother, Fred Colby. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
