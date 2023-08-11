Michelle Elizabeth Demar NORTHFIELD — It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our daughter Michele Elizabeth Demar. Michele was an incredible artist, singer, poet, and avid reader. She was an adventurous soul who loved to travel, craft, create, bake, garden and snowboard. She especially enjoyed blasting music while baking with her children. She was so full of life, and loved each person she met. She loved her son Odin Tiberius Nash Ecker-Racz Demar (10) and daughter Elyanna Martha Marion Demar (8) dearly. Michele is survived by her children Odin and Elyanna, as well as her parents Henry and Michele Demar, brothers Thomas Breault, Kevin Breault, Adam Irish and sister Stephanie Demar. She is also survived by her grandmothers Elizabeth Rivers and Marion Breault. Michele is predeceased by her grandfathers Henry Demar and Joseph Breault, as well as the father of her children, Lazlo Ecker-Racz. Arrangements are in the care of Kingston Funeral Home. A wake service will be held at the Northfield Bible Fellowship in Northfield VT on Monday, August 14th from 12:00-3:00pm, all are welcome to attend. Donations for Michele’s family will be accepted at Kingston Funeral Home, as well as at the wake service.
