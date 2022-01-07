Michel S. Dupuis BARRE TOWN — Michel Sylvain Dupuis, of Barre Town, Vermont, passed away on Jan. 1, 2022, surrounded by his family, at the home of his brother, Serge Dupuis, where he had resided since December 2018. Michel was born Nov. 14, 1962, in Granby, Quebec, to Andre and Madeline Dupuis (Dumas), who preceded his death. He is survived by his four brothers, Claude and (Juliette) Dupuis, of Granby, Quebec, Jacques and (Sharon) Dupuis, Sanford, Maine, Serge and (Pattie), Barre, Vermont, and Pierre and (Simone) Dupuis, Lincoln, Rhode Island; and many nieces and nephews. Michel attended special education programs in Randolph, Vermont, and participated in Special Olympics; bowling and cross-country skiing were his favorite events and he enjoyed them very much. He spent many years attending Silver Towers Camp which was the highlight of his summers. Michel brought so much joy to his family, he loved to dance and listen to music, as well as offering up big hugs and kisses whenever he met someone. He was a huge fan of scary movies and would watch them for hours. He loved Halloween and every year, he would dress up as Dracula. His family moved to Randolph in 1972 to be closer to Michel who was living at the Steven Patrick Manor, a home for children with special needs. After the Manor closed, Michel continued to live in Randolph with home providers, his longest was with John and Debbie Mahan, where he became a part of their family for 22 years and whom he loved very much. Michel lived with his brother, Serge, for the past three years where he continued to enjoy life going out to eat, shopping, camping and spending time with family and friends. A celebration of life to honor Michel will be held later at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Michel Dupuis to Barre Elks, P.O. Box 245, Barre, VT 05641, for benefit of Silver Towers Camp; or Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.