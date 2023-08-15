Michel Bonin BARRE — Michel “Mike” Bonin of Barre, VT (62) passed peacefully at Central Vermont Medical Center Sunday, August 6, 2023. Born on August 11, 1960, the son of Jean-Claude and Ghislaine Bonin of Summer Street. Mike was a “True Barre City Legend”. He thrived with the love of his family and community by his side. A special soul that brought a smile or a joke to everyone he met. Born in a French-Canadian family with Cerebral Palsy, deaf and mute from birth, Mike made the most from what abilities he had. Mike was a huge fan of The Red Sox. If you weren’t a fan, you were obviously on the wrong team! Mike would prepare for each game by putting on his Red Sox attire, cheering for a winning night. Mike had the pleasure of attending several games in his life and meeting some of his favorite players. In 2015, Mike met David Ortiz “Big Papi”, Jason Varitek, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Andrew Benintendi. Mike would often be seen as a regular at Soups & Greens where everyone knew his name and expressed their love for him. He often could be found teasing the staff while enjoying their friendship. As a young boy, Mike would be seen in the neighborhood riding his large blue three-wheel bike. It was a time of pure joy and freedom for Mike. Mike had a special talent of remembering everyone’s birthday, wedding and anniversary. He would mark it on his calendar and look forward to a special celebration or wishing them a happy day. Maine and seafood, were two of his favorites. Throughout the year, Mike would save for his annual vacation and feast on lobster. Mike began his early education in Barre at the Methodist Church with Mrs. Nicolino, moving on to Crotched Mountain School in Greenfield, NH from 1967-1975; Vermont Achievement Center in Rutland, VT 1975-1976; attended and graduated from Austin School for the Deaf in Brattleboro, VT 1976-1981. Mike’s younger summers included attending camps in Old Forge, NY, Silver Towers in Ripton, VT and a memorable local camp for Special Children directed by Sara Carpenter and supported by our local communities. Mike took on his first job with pride at the VT State Hospital doing Laundry in Waterbury, VT. Mike was also employed at the Brattleboro Food Co-op in Brattleboro, VT. Mike is survived by his mother, Ghislaine Bonin, two sisters: Johanne Bonin & (Tony Lisanti) of Westport, CT; Nancy & (Harold) Prescott of Barre Town, VT; Nephew: Jason Grout & (Toia Haynes) of Waterford, VT; Nieces: Katelyn Grout and (Josh May) of Walden, VT; Emily and (Joe) Walsh of Barre, VT; Anna Prescott and (Tyler Stannard) of Hartford, VT. Two Great nieces: Amelia and Hazel May of Walden, VT. Mike was predeceased by his father, Jean-Claude Bonin, a niece Erika Grout and a brother-in-law, Bradley Grout. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Monica’s Church, 79 Summer Street, Barre. August 12, 2023, at 11:00 AM. Followed by a burial at Hope Cemetery and a Celebration of Life at the Canadian Club. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Bayada Home Health Care, 600 Blair Park Rd. Suite 275 Williston VT 05495, Silver Towers c/o Brian Gaura, Secretary 241 Lincoln Ave. Rutland, VT 05702, Go Fund Me Yolanda Henry Community Fund, or Deaf Vermonters Advocacy Service (DVAS) P.O. Box 171 Vernon, VT 05354 Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
