Michael Stuart Johnson LITTLETON, N.H. — Michael Stuart Johnson, 36, was called home by his heavenly Father on May 27, 2020. Born March 13, 1984, in a castle in Thurso, Scotland, to "Pops" Senior Chief Radioman (Ret.) Joel T. Johnson of Durand, Michigan, and "Mummsy" Heather Johnson of Littleton, New Hampshire, Michael is now free of his earthly struggle but leaves behind many heavy hearts. He leaves the most precious one to him, his daughter, Makalyn Sierra Johnson, and her mother, Stefanie Willett, of Littleton, New Hampshire, who loved him relentlessly. He also leaves his beloved broski, Nicholas Johnson and girlfriend Andrea Jaquith of Lyndonville, Vermont; ever supportive and loving sisters, Elizabeth Johnson of Lansing, Michigan, and Sarah Owen, SSgt. (USAF) of RAF Lakenheath, England; nieces, Aiyana and Adalynn; nephews, Shaymus, Nathaniel, Chase, Takoda, Jackie-boy and Ziion; maternal grandmother, Beth L. Conklin of Durand, Michigan; uncles, Michael Hambly, David Hambly and Stephen Johnson; Aunt Hope Isherwood, Aunt Jody and husband Chris, and Aunt Gretchen and husband John; and many cousins. Michael was predeceased by Aunt Elizabeth Hambly, Bumpa Roger; Great-Granny Joyce VanArsdale, great-grandparents, Clovis and June LaRoache; Uncle Jim Isherwood; maternal grandparents, Robert and Ramona Hambly; paternal grandfather Richard Johnson; and Uncle Stuart Johnson. Michael was a natural-born athlete who was very passionate about his sports. The only one who could keep up with his 6'4"-210 lb. stature, size 13 shoe stride, was his beloved daughter, Makalyn. Michael leaves a hole in our hearts that will never be filled till we meet again. May you find rest and peace in God's loving arms. Thank you for your love, laughter, forgiveness and strength. We love you. "If the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed." John 8:36 A Celebration of Life will be held at Cabot Plains, Vermont, on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 11 a.m.
