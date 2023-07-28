Michael S. Jones NORTHFIELD — Michael S. Jones, 59, of Northfield, VT passed away at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center on Thursday, July 6, 2023. He was born on March 18, 1964, the son of Edward and Mary (Garrity) Jones. After graduating high school in 1983, Mike honed his mechanical abilities at Diesel Tech school in Ohio. Mike worked primarily as an Auto Parts Specialist for various dealerships and parts stores in the area including, Capital City Kia, Bean Chevrolet, Meynard’s Auto parts, NAPA auto parts, and most recently at O’Reilly’s On a snowy Valentine’s Day in 1996, Mike married the love of his life Sally Grant in Hartford, VT and blended their families of seven children together. Mike was passionate about Harley Davidson Motorcycles, especially his ( 2005 Road King ) that was affectionately known as the “Purple Nurple”. Mike made the annual pilgrimage to Laconia, NH’s Bike week. Mike loved camping and tinkering with cars. Most importantly was his family who will fondly miss their father, husband, and brother. Survivors include his wife, Sally Jones of Northfield, VT; his children, Brittany Barclay and her husband, Josh and their daughter, Chloe of Northfield, Shannon Grant and companion, Colby and their daughter, Marley of Berlin, VT, Charity Lee and her husband, Mark of Quechee, VT, Tonya Dudley and her children, Memphis and Lexi; Lexi’s daughter, Octavia all of Hartford, VT, Amanda Dudley and her companion, Lucas John, and their children, Payton, Aidan, and Gracie of Graniteville, Latoya Dudley and her children, Tragian and Lincoln of Lebanon, NH, and Ryan Godfrey and wife, Lindsey and their children, Branden and Natalie of Northfield Falls, VT. Surviving siblings include, Margaret Cook of Northfield, VT, Mary Roux of Northfield, Carol Potash of New York, Lynn Jones of Northfield, and Ed Jones of Northfield. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
