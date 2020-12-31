Michael Raymond Tatro WARRENTON, N.C. — Michael Raymond Tatro, 80, peacefully passed into eternal life on Dec. 23, 2020, surrounded by his daughter and family, in his home in Warrenton, North Carolina. He was born in Barre, Vermont, on Nov. 23, 1940, to Geraldine Reilly. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed sharing his many hobbies and interests with his family and friends. Survivors include his daughters, Ginny Thornton, Kimberly Boisvert, Holly Robinson, Melissa Bresett; his sons, Larry Tatro and Wayne Pearson; his brothers, Larry Graves, John Reilly and Patrick Reilly; his sister, Tomilie Graves; his aunt, Doreen Weekes; 50 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by mother, Geraldine Reilly; the love of his life, Margaret "Maggie" Tatro; his son, Dale Pearson; and sisters, Shirley and Dorothy.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.