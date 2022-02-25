Michael R. Smith Jr. WILLIAMSTOWN — Michael R. Smith Jr., 59, of Williamstown, Vermont, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Colchester, Vermont, after a short illness. Born April 20, 1962, in Walterboro, South Carolina, to Michael R. Smith Sr. and JoAnn Warren Smith. He attended Barre City schools and earned his GED. Michael enlisted in the Army and completed basic training and advanced training before returning home. He was employed by various businesses throughout his life but was happiest in a kitchen. Michael had a passion for the flea markets and sold his handmade goods while in Pennsylvania. He also had a sense of humor that was one-of-a-kind. Michael had a love for all animals, especially his cat, Abby. Michael is survived by his mother, JoAnn Warren Smith, of South Carolina; his sister, Karen Richardson, of Williamstown, Vermont, who had a special place in Mike's heart; brothers, James Smith, of South Carolina, and John Smith, of Alabama. He's also survived by aunts, uncles, several cousins and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael R. Smith Sr.; a great-nephew; and his maternal and paternal grandparents. There will be no calling hours. Services will be at the convenience of the family at a later time. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.