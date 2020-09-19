Michael R. Charron NORTHFIELD — Michael R. Charron, 69, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. He was born on March 15, 1951, in St. Johnsbury, the son of Ryno A. and June (Reed) Charron. He grew up in Lyndonville where he graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1970 and Lyndon State College in 1974. He had spent much of his life in Lyndonville and later came to Northfield. He had worked as a greeter for the State of Vermont at interstate rest areas and more recently was disability advocate for Vermont Center for Independent Living. He had the distinction of becoming the first Certified American Disability Association coordinator in the country. He was a member of Dewitt-Clinton Masonic Lodge in Northfield and the Sons of the American Legion in Northfield. His other interests included fishing, reading, watching old Western TV shows, gardening and tinkering. He is survived by his wife, Joy L. Dustin-Charron of Northfield Falls, whom he married on Oct. 5, 2002, in Roxbury; his children, Gabe, Jessica and Renee, and stepdaughter, Melinda; his brother, Tracy, and sisters, Loraine, Theresa and Shawna; numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Maggie Mae. A graveside Masonic Service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Mount Hope Cemetery in Northfield. Members of DeWitt Clinton Lodge, Free and Accepted Masons in Northfield will conduct the service. Adherence to COVID-19 practices is encouraged. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made Vermont Center for Independent Living (www.vcil.org), 11 East State St., Montpelier, VT 05602. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield assisted the family with arrangements.
