Michael L. Pressey WILLISTON — Michael L. Pressey of Williston, Vermont, and Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 23, 2021, after a brief illness. There will be an open house celebration of life at the Catamount Country Club, 1400 Mountain View Road, Williston, Vermont, from 3 to 5 p.m. on May 23. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. May 24 in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 487 Furnace Road, Randolph Center. To view a complete obituary and leave online condolences for the family, please visit corbinandpalmer.com. Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Junction, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.