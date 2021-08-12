Michael K. Otis WASHINGTON — Michael K. “Mike” Otis, 59, passed away on July 31, 2021, at his home in Washington, Vermont. He was born on Dec. 22, 1961, in Barre, Vermont, the son of Roger and Shelia (Conary) Otis. He attended Barre Town Elementary School and later, Spaulding High School. Mike was a career truck driver. Having driven throughout the United States, he was proud of enjoying a cup of coffee in every state he visited. He also has a collection of magnets of every state he traveled through, as well. Mike loved anything vintage, especially his classic cars and trucks. His 1965 Chevy pickup was one of his favorites. He also enjoyed traveling to classic car shows and riding his motorcycle with his friends and family. Mike loved to visit with everyone, he would chat with you for hours and hours. He always made time for you. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, Abbie and Owen were his world. Survivors include his daughters, Amy Dupuis and her husband, Robert, of Washington, Vermont, Emily Otis and her fiancé, John Wesnetski, of Castleton, Vermont; granddaughter and grandson, Abbie and Owen Dupuis; brother, Bruce Otis, of East Calais, Vermont; sister, Donna Rouleau and her husband, Jere Rouleau, of North Carolina; mother, Sheila Otis, of Danville, Vermont; as well as nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Roger Otis. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Plainmont Cemetery in East Montpelier. A reception will follow at the Canadian Club. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
