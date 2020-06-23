Michael James Ricker WEST BERLIN — Michael James Ricker, 68, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. There are no calling hours. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, in Berlin Corner Cemetery. Mask wearing and social distancing is recommended. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Paralyzed Veterans or St. Jude’s Hospital. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.