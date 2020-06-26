Michael James Ricker WEST BERLIN — Michael James Ricker, 68, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington with his family by his side. He was born in Lebanon, New Hampshire, on Jan. 25, 1952, the son of Melvin & Irene (Butler) Ricker. He is a graduate of Bradford Academy, Class of 1970. Michael married Susan Kennedy in Washington on Nov. 4, 1972. Michael worked as a trucker for Bill Martin, of East Corinth, in the early years. He later worked for Anderson Concrete and Vermont Petroleum, was a road foreman for the town of Waitsfield, and drove truck for Pike Industries and Newton Construction. Michael enjoyed taking daily truck rides on country roads with his wife and dogs while listening to his favorite disco music. He also enjoyed playing poker games and spending time at camp. He loved his time with his children and grandchildren. He was also an avid dog lover. Michael is survived by his beloved wife of almost 50 years, Sue, of West Berlin; three children, Jaime Chioldi and her husband, Nicholas of Graniteville; Crystal Young of Waterbury; Thomas Ricker and his companion, Meagan Couture of Barre Town; one brother, William Ricker and his wife, Candace of Corinth; one sister, Linda Truss and her husband, Joseph of Corinth; two grandchildren, Mason and Madison Chioldi; and many nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, July 2 at 11 a.m., in the Berlin Corner Cemetery. A gathering will follow at the Reynolds House Bed and Breakfast in Barre. Mask-wearing and social distancing is recommended. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Central Vermont Humane Society, Paralyzed Veterans or St. Jude’s Hospital. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting with the arrangements.
