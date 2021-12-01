Michael J. Hardy MONTPELIER — Michael Joseph Hardy, 65, of Barre Street, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, from complications of recently diagnosed cancer. Family had visited him prior to his quick departure and his brother, Daniel, was at his side when he passed. Born on Aug. 24, 1956, in Columbus, Georgia, he was the son of Kathleen (Clinton) and Lt. Col. John Hardy Sr. When he was a young child, his family moved to Plainfield, Vermont, where he attended elementary school and graduated from Twinfield High School in 1974. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. After his honorable discharge, he made his home in Plainfield at his parents' farm and eventually settling in Montpelier. Michael held various jobs, including farming and driving patients for Washington County Mental Health. He was a member of the North American Martyrs Church in Marshfield. In his leisure time, he enjoyed animals, motorcycling, playing piano and time spent with family and his many friends. He was a kind soul. Most of all, Michael loved telling clean jokes, helping friends and family out. He especially enjoyed playing the lottery with a good track record of winnings. Survivors include his siblings: Robert Hardy and his wife, Carol, and their children, Sarah and Kelli Hardy; Patti Mangual and her husband, Gen. Ret. Yogi Mangual, and their children, Jonathan, Eric, Brian Mangual and Laura True; John “Cito” Hardy; Daniel Hardy; and Kevin Hardy and his wife, Melanie Maiola, and their children, Isabel and John Hardy; as well as 10 great-nieces and -nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Kitty Hardy. A gathering to share memories and stories of Michael’s life will be held on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at 6 p.m. at the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. Family and friends may call from 5 p.m. until the time of sharing. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Washington County Mental Health, 885 South Barre Road, Barre, VT 05641. Michael’s family would like to thank the staff at the Central Vermont Medical Center for their kind and compassionate care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.