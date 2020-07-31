Michael J. Donovan Jr. BARRE — Michael J. Donovan Jr., 81, of Maple Grove Street, passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was the son of the late Michael J. Donovan Sr. and Thresa (Dwyer) Donovan. Michael was born on Oct, 25, 1938, in Somerville, Massachusetts. He graduated from Matignon High School in 1956 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On Aug. 14, 1965, Michael married “the love of his life,” Olive Kletting. Michael and Olive had two sons, Robert and Steven Donovan. Michael attended The Northeast School of Broadcasting and worked at several radio stations in Massachusetts. In 1966, the family moved to Barre where Michael started his 49-year career at WSNO Radio station, where he was a broadcaster and a salesman. Following working for WSNO, Michael worked for VOX Radio Station (Star 92.9) in Colchester, Vermont. He won many broadcasting awards throughout his career, culminating in his induction into the Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. Michael enjoyed his many involvements with the local community, including Troup 95 of the BSA as assistant Scoutmaster and hosting the New England Fiddlers Association as the master of ceremonies. Also, Mike was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a respected director of the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce. Michael is survived by his wife, Olive Donovan; their son, Steven Donovan; and his daughter-in-law, Susan Donovan. He leaves behind six grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and his son, Robert Donovan. Per Michael’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.
