Michael J. Blondin BARRE — Michael John "Mike" Blondin, formerly of Barre, died Sept. 20, 2021, at UNC Lenoir Hospital, Kinston, North Carolina, of complications due to COVID-19. He was fully vaccinated. His wife, Debra, and two close friends sat with him as he departed for a well-deserved rest with Our Father. Mike’s daughters, family and friends were able to communicate thoughts of love and prayer to Mike throughout his last days. Mike was the oldest of eight children born to W. John Blondin and C. Elizabeth Alapa on June 12, 1945, in Burlington, Vermont. He leaves his devoted wife and partner; his dearly loved daughters, Melissa Lestage Hawkins (husband John), grandson Zach Buyer (wife Katherine) and great-granddaughter Amelia Rae Buyer, grandsons, Corey Buyer and John Hawkins III; daughter Amy Lestage Glazer (husband Ben); stepdaughter Kelly Johnson, stepson Chris Johnson (wife Alison) and granddaughter Mikayla; brothers, Fred Blondin, Pat Blondin (wife Pam); sisters, Liz O’Brien, Dawn Patnode (husband Robert), Mary Lariviere and Judy Hemingway (husband Rob); and numerous nieces and nephews. Mike always remarked that the kids needed nametags when they would gather for large Christmas parties with 90+ people, so many little Blondins running around. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Cornelia Blondin; his wife, Marilyn Papin Blondin; his brother, John Blondin and sister-in-law Joan Blondin; and his loving mother-in-law, Lucille Sartelle Grearson. Mike attended Christ the King graded school and Burlington High School, proud to graduate with the Class of 1965. He played both football and baseball and loved to joke with Deb about the rivalry of Burlington with Spaulding High School back in the day. He truly enjoyed his 50th Class Reunion with his classmates in 2015. Mike proudly served six years in the Army Guard, trained in welding, and went on to join Green Mountain Power to have a successful career as an electrician with the linemen crews. Mike took an early retirement when offered but continued to work various jobs. While living in Barre, Mike worked eight years helping maintain Elmwood Cemetery. As an all-around handyman, he had many talents, too numerous to list. If you had a job that needed to be done, it was likely that Mike could get it done. Mike’s family spent a great deal of time at “camp” in Duxbury, Vermont, around the Camel’s Hump area. His brothers and sisters loved camp. That love of everything outdoors persisted as Mike grew up. Tradition was for the brothers to go to “deer camp” the day before Thanksgiving and then all show up at his mom’s table for Thanksgiving dinner, as a family, regardless of their condition. Mike would actually hunt, according to brother Pat. An accomplished golfer, much fun and time was spent at Rocky Ridge Golf Club, playing rounds, and cooking up a storm for club dinners. No one could resist Mike’s spaghetti sauce or shrimp scampi. He had the touch. Mike was a lifetime member of the Elks lodge, and once he moved to Barre, joined the Mutuo to enjoy their fine dinners and friendships. Mike bought his first Brittany, Gunner, while Marilyn was alive. That was the start of Mike's passion for the Brittany bird dog and competing in field trials. When Marilyn passed, Mike continued to compete with his dogs and introduced his wife, Debbie, to the joy of running dogs. When Mike and Deb moved to North Carolina, Mike was living his dream of being outside year-round with dogs and horses and judging field trials all over the country. Mike proudly lived the mantra “One day at a time,” having celebrated over 33 years of sobriety. Mike made friends wherever he went. As a Facebook user, he communicated with numerous classmates and field trial friends throughout his life. He always had a smile, a hug or a kind word for you. If someone was being bullied, Mike would step up to protect them. It was his way. He left a big void for those of us left behind who knew and loved him. Special thanks to all those in prayer circles and to individuals who prayed for Mike. He knew he was much loved. A service for remembrance was held Sunday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m., at the Pollocksville Baptist Church, 408 Green Hill St., Pollocksville, NC 28573. Saturday, Oct. 23, a 10:30 a.m. Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Church in Burlington, Vermont, with interment to follow in New Mount Calvary Cemetery, 76 Plattsburg Ave., Burlington, Vermont, followed by a celebration of Mike’s life at the Lighthouse, 38 Lower Mountain View Drive, Colchester, Vermont. For those wishing, please consider donations in Mike’s memory to the Pollocksville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 208, Pollocksville, NC 28573. Donations may also be made to the Bird Dog Foundation, in care of The Brittany Hall of Fame, 505 Hwy 57 West, Grand Junction, TN 38039. Local arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home, Burlington.
