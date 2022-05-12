Michael Holt PLAINFIELD — Michael Holt, 52, of Holt Road, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his home with his family at his bedside. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Plain-mont Cemetery in East Montpelier. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. A full obituary will be published in a later edition.
