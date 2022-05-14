Michael Holt PLAINFIELD — Michael Holt, 52, of Holt Road, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his home, with his family at his bedside. Born on March 31, 1970, in Berlin, he was the son of Reginald and Anne (Waechter) Holt. He attended Twinfield Elementary School and graduated from Twinfield High School in 1988. After high school, he attended New Hampshire Community Technical College in Laconia, where he received an associate degree and excelled in basketball. After college, he returned to Vermont, making his home in Plainfield. He was first employed as a mechanic at a marina in Burlington and also at Guy’s Repair Shop in Barre, before becoming a bus driver at Twinfield School. Throughout his life, he enjoyed farming, haying, working on small engines and repairing vehicles, as well as hunting, and he had an interest in all sports. He was well-known for his contagious smile. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Survivors include his daughter, Hailee Holt and her partner, Justin; his father, Reggie Holt; his brother, Patrick Holt and his wife, Valerie, of Tennessee; his sister, Karen Mosher, of Tennessee; his brother, Christopher Holt, of Marshfield; his brother, Todd Holt and his wife, Jennifer, of Barnet; and Hailee’s mother, Cindy Foster and her husband, Nick, and Hailee’s brother, Clayton. He also leaves Karen and Jay’s children, Kiali, Brock and Macie; Patrick and Valerie’s children, Dustin, Michael, Annikka and her daughter, Isabel; and Annessa; Todd and Jennifer’s children, Max and Emma; and his Aunt Pat, and Uncle Wendell and his wife, Bonnie; as well as other family, including in-laws, Sondra Franks and her husband, Billy; Kim Hastings and her husband, Jeff; and Wade and Fred Hastings; as well as nieces and nephews, Lindsay, Brittany, Matt, Josh and Zack. He was predeceased by his mother, Anne Holt. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Plain-mont Cemetery in East Montpelier. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.