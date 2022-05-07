Michael G. Martel BARRE — Michael George Martel, 79, of the East Barre Road, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, with his family at his side. Born on Feb. 25, 1943, in Barre City, he was the son of George and Rose (Desilets) Martel. He attended Brook Street and Mathewson elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1961. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served until he was honorably discharged. He was employed by Vermont Castings in Randolph for many years. Mike was a soft-spoken, gentle man. He lived life on his own terms. a hard worker, loving the land he lived on and its nature. He was a man of many talents. In earlier years, Mike enjoyed traveling in his RV throughout the U.S. He was an avid picture taker. Survivors include his brother, Howard “Sonny” Martel and his wife, Carole; and his sisters, Dawn Martel Colvin and her husband, Charles, and Carol Copping Patterson; as well as five nephews and two nieces. Mike will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his nephew, Scott Martel. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the St. Sylvester Cemetery in Lower Websterville. There are no calling hours. His family would like to give a special thank-you to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice and the Central Vermont Medical Center for their care in his final days. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.