Michael G. Lowe MORRISVILLE — A burial service to lay to rest Michael Gleed Lowe, who died Oct. 28, 2022 in Morrisville, will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 11am in Hope Cemetery, Waterbury, VT. The family welcomes all those who wish to gather with them in Mike's memory. The full obituary may be viewed at www.dgfunerals.com.
