Michael Frigon BARRE, VT — Michael Frigon, 80, passed away on Sunday, August 27th, 2023, at the Veterans Hospital in White River Junction with family by his side. He was born in Hartford, CT to Dollard and Ruth (Ross) Frigon on May 4th, 1943. He was raised in Barre Vermont and attended Marion High School, Class of 1962. After high school he went to Bently College and graduated in 1966. He married Doris (Ricker) Frigon on October 15th, 1966. He enlisted into the United States Navy shortly after his wedding. He was honorably discharged and found work as an accountant with the state of Vermont and multiple other companies. He retired from Liberty Mutual in 2010. He was a communicant at the St. Sylvester Church in Graniteville, VT and St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre, VT. He also enjoyed playing cards, watching college sports, fishing, and would give back to the community by officiating high school sports throughout the state of Vermont, and coaching Barre youth sports. He is predeceased by his parents, Dollard and Ruth Frigon; his loving wife of 48 years, Doris Eva (Ricker) Frigon; and an infant sister. He is survived by three sons, Brian Frigon and wife Julia of Vancouver, WA, Gregory Frigon and wife Lisa of Baton Rouge, LA, and Douglas Frigon of Barre, VT; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren with one bundle of joy on the way. A graveside committal will be on September 16th at 11 AM at the Groton Village Cemetery. To offer the family an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting the family.
