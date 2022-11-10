Michael F. Gandley LAKE VIEW, SC — Michael Francis Gandley passed away on Saturday, November 5 at his home in Lake View, South Carolina after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Geneva, New York on April 8, 1944 to Joseph and Patricia Gandley. Michael excelled in sports at Montpelier High School in Montpelier, Vermont; Bridgton Academy in Bridgton, Maine; and Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont. After attaining a Masters Degree at the University of South Carolina, Mike taught school, worked in sales and eventually ran his own businesses. He enjoyed all sports but put his heart into coaching high school football and later on coaching and mentoring the youth participants of the Lake View football program. He loved a good card game and had a passion for golf, playing right up to the end. He is survived by his wife Gayle, his step children James, Megan and Tron Page. Survivors also include his sisters, Patricia Gray and husband Max of Calais, Vermont and Judith Shailor and husband Thomas of Indian Land, South Carolina. His quick wit and infectious smile will be missed by all including his nieces and nephews, William and Lauren Gray (fiancées Rosie Manning and Randy Morris), Scott Tomasi (wife Tina), Sarah Tomasi Rice (husband Nathan), step grandchildren and cherished friends in South Carolina.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.