Michael E. Minoli MONTPELIER — “The beauty of the soul is constant, continuous and endless.” Agnes Laurens To my husband, son, brother, uncle, friend: Michael E. Minoli March 12, 1950, to November 25, 2020 Michael was born on March 12, 1950, in Burlington, Vermont, to Henry and Dorothy Minoli. He was the grandson of Stella and Peter Hanlon of Burlington, Vermont, and Guidetta and Candido Minoli of Barre, Vermont. He leaves behind his wife, Wanda; his sister, Susan; many nieces and nephews; his sisters-in-law, his father-in-law, his brothers-in-law; and so many unique, special friends. I want to pay tribute to my husband and soulmate, Michael Minoli, who passed away while traveling on one of the many roads he ventured on daily in order to serve his customers. He was the proud owner of Rooterman of Vermont, where he always served his customers with a welcoming smile and a quick-witted story. Your family grew up safe and comfortable in the shelter of your arms, your loving words and memorable life lessons still echoing in their minds as we go about our daily routines. You passed along values that will never be forgotten - decency, honesty, lack of ego and absolute selflessness are just some of the many reasons we adored you. Your stoic resolve in the face of relentless adversity, without expecting praise or gratitude, is why you so readily became a pillar of strength to our family and friends. The moment your passing became a reality, the moment I learned you were gone, was when the gentleness of your heart anchored in my mind forever. In my grief, I am shaken by the totality of you. I cherish your unquestionable love for me, and for our family and friends. You had so many strong characteristics that will be missed: a monumental love for life, a burning desire to always be learning something new and your refusal to judge or dismiss anyone unfairly. These are the little pieces of you that will carry on in our hearts, the ones that will get us through our toughest days when we need your love the most. These last few days, I’ve been thinking about how, no matter the situation, people always gravitated towards you and your love of being the center of attention. You enjoyed spending time with people, whether it was juggling or sharing one of your countless stories, and even now we ask ourselves how much we really know about the moon landing. As I think about your jokes and stories, your wonderful little Michael-ism quotes, I cannot stop imagining the sound of your voice. The warmth of your laughter continues to embrace me and the more I hear it, the harder I cry. I can still see you sitting upright in one of your favorite spots, your legs in a position none of us could replicate, your eyes shining as you told a tall tale to your family and friends, or to anyone who would listen. Those moments, and searching YouTube for the next meme to share, were just some of the ways you spread joy. Many remember you as Handles, the man with a bold, enviable mustache that was widely admired. This only added to the timeless image of you with bare feet and a baseball cap, your broad shoulders shirtless as an infectious grin danced across your cheeks. This is how I will remember you. You gave me the happiest home and secured each day with your warm embraces, your powerful hugs passing positive energy and love to all who received them. When you embraced me, our family or friends, we all felt a sense of belonging. The breaking of our hearts is testament to the gratitude and love we feel for you, and we are eternally grateful to how you touched each of our lives. I love you, Michael, always and forever. I cannot wait until your arms are wrapped around me again, your embrace welcoming me into our next journey together. As you once gifted me this poem, I return it to you, until we next meet: “Once I loved the wind as it blew, down from the mountain, over the land. Once I loved the touch of the sun almost as much as the touch of a hand. And once I loved the smell of the sea, the feel of the waves rolling over me. Sea and sand, air and sky, Once I loved, once I loved, once I loved all of God’s things that grow on Earth and over the land. Air and sky, sea and sand. Once I loved, but never till now … I love you Wanda!”
