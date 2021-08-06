Michael D. Lawrence MONTPELIER — Michael D. Lawrence, 66, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center from complications of leukemia with his loving family by his side. Michael was born in Claremont, New Hampshire, on Nov. 20, 1954. He lived in his younger years with his parents and siblings in Randolph. Michael graduated from Randolph High School in 1974. He attended a Culinary Arts Institute in Oklahoma for two years and received his associate degree in culinary arts and worked in many restaurants in Randolph, Barre and Montpelier for many years. He and two friends also owned and ran a small bakery in White River Junction. He an avid, skilled bowler. Michael and Amy meet at the bowling alley they bowled on many teams together, They were married Aug. 28, 2004. He was a sports fanatic, following many professional teams. His favorites were San Francisco Giants, The Oakland A's, San Francisco 49ers, the LA Lakers and The Boston Celtics. His NASCAR drivers were Mark Martin and Denny Hamlin. He loved watching pro wrestling and his favorite wrestler was the Undertaker. He enjoyed watching Tiger Woods on TV and playing Tiger Woods videos games and other games. In his spare time, he loved puzzle books, collecting many cars. He also enjoyed watching TV and he enjoyed watching many shows and movies. Michael listened to all types of music; his favorite was Elvis. He is survived by his precious wife Amy of Montpelier, his dad, Donald Lawrence of Sharon. His siblings include Marrie Dawn Gilpin of Montpelier, Timothy Lawrence and his partner Deborah Gilfeather of West Hartford, Laurie Lawrence-Macphee of Prince Edward Island, Canada, and a half-sister Elly Burnam of Warner New Hampshire. He is also survived by his mother-in-law (Ma) Carole Baker of Montpelier; his father-in-law Donald Baker and his wife Georgeanne of Waterbury; and his stepfather in law Brian Hutchins and his wife Elaine of Orange. He is also survived by many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and many friends. He is predeceased by his mom, Marion (Hickey) Lawrence; and his sister, Helain Robinson. Michael also left behind his beloved pets Mischief and Beamer. To sum it up: Michael loved life to the fullest and was always able to take things in stride and met life's challenges with his wife Amy by his side. There will be no calling hours or funeral services. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Day Funeral Home in Randolph is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com.
