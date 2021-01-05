Michael C. Dupont BARRE — Michael C. Dupont, 36, of Elmore Street in Barre, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Mike was born on Oct. 29, 1984, at the Central Vermont Hospital, the son of Albert Dupont and Brenda Persons. Mike grew up in Middlesex Village, attended Rumney Elementary School and graduated from Union-32 High School in June of 2002. Mike attended college in Ohio where he learned about the small engine repair trade. After returning home from college, Mike found himself happiest working on anything with a motor (he could fix about anything), and being outdoors. Vermont was always home for Mike because he loved all seasons: snowboarding or skiing on one of our beautiful mountains to testing the limits of his precious mountain bike on the same mountain sides. When it came to testing the limits, he loved the freedom of riding his snow machine or four-wheeler (depending on the season) through fields and the woods, anywhere he could put his all-terrain vehicle, he would. Mike loved being in nature. Disc golfing, fishing and kayaking always brought great joy and if he could help someone else experience that joy, he’d do what it took. One of Mike's great talents was taking photos of the outdoors, especially of the sunrise. Survivors include his mother, Brenda Persons of West Berlin; his brother, Albert Persons of Barre Town; his sister, Jessie M. Huntoon of Middlesex; half-brothers and -sisters, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Mike was employed at G.W. Plastic in South Royalton at the time of his passing. Interment will be held in the spring.
