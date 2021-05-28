Michael A. Perreault CABOT — Michael Anthony Perreault, age 65, of Cabot, Vermont, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, Vermont. He was one of a kind, the true meaning of fun, love and laughter. Born Nov. 17, 1955, at Barre City Hospital, he was the son of Gerard "Joe" Perreault and Doris (Provost) Perreault. He attended elementary school and high school in Williamstown, Vermont, graduating in 1973. In 1974, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged on July 9, 1980. He married Sandra (Couture) Perreault in 1977 and lived in Graniteville, Vermont, for many years where he raised his family. They later divorced. Michael worked for Culture Craft Sandblast for many years in Barre, Vermont, and retired in 2010. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and was a member of the North Country Bass Masters. He also enjoyed hunting, gardening, the TV show The Big Bang Theory, the weekly poker games he had with friends, and the New York Yankees. He loved going to karaoke on Friday nights, and was a big fan of Elvis Presley. Michael loved having cookouts and wearing Hawaiian shirts. He enjoyed being with family and friends but most of all, spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his loving partner and best friend, Denise Lamberton; his daughter, Stephanie Jacobs, son-in-law Michael Jacobs and their children, Mallory, Gavin, Nolan, Mason and Emmitt; his daughter, Nicole Perreault, her son, Cameron, and daughter, Lovey; his siblings, Sherri Lamberton and husband Michael of Williamstown, Vermont, and Gerard Perreault and significant other Diane Emery of Orange, Vermont. He is also survived by his Goddaughter Marie Leibold and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and grandparents, Michael was predeceased by his son, Scott Perreault. The graveside service to honor and celebrate Michael’s life will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. in St. Sylvester’s Cemetery, 22 Websterville Road, Barre, Vermont, followed by a Celebration of Life held at the Canadian Club in Barre, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.