Michael A. Perreault EAST BARRE — Michael A. “Mike” Perreault, 70, of Mill Street passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Veterans Medical Center in White River Junction. Born on April 22, 1952, in Barre, he was the son of Albert “Pat” and Simonne (Houle) Perreault. He was raised on various Army bases including one in Germany, then his family returned to Barre, and he attended St. Monica School and Marion High School, before leaving to enlist in the U.S. Army in 1970 and serving in Vietnam until he was honorably discharged in 1972. On December 13, 1973, he married Pamela Hemenway. Following their marriage, they made their home in South Barre. Pamela passed away in 2012. On October 24, 2014, he married Lorraine Bettis, and they made their home in East Barre. Mike was employed by the family granite company, Houle Granite for many years before retiring from Rock of Ages in 2008. He was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church and served as an alter boy in his youth. In his spare time, Mike enjoyed hunting with family, going to football games and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include his wife Lorraine Perreault, his children Heather Slayton and her husband, Jason and Mandie Demers and her husband, AJ; his step-children Nicole Spooner and her husband, Tyler; Karen Hoar and her husband, Sean; Johanna Ackerson; and Dan Roberts and his wife, Carrie as well as their families; his grandchildren Pam Harrington and her husband, Ryan; Zachary, Cohen, Ethan, Alanna and Harley Slayton; Kaden, Trey, Luster and Mackenzie Spooner; Faith and Cheyanne Perreault; and Taylor, Karlie, Caleb, and Pogue Demers; his great-grandchildren Paxton, Rozalie, Vivienne, and Vincent Harrington; his sister Lisa Fincher and his nephew Brian Perreault as well as his brother-in-law Robert Hemenway and his daughters Krista, Aubree, and Becky. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Pamela Perreault; his sisters Robin and Darice Perreault; and his sister-in-law Beth Ann Hemenway. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held in the Spring of 2023 in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.