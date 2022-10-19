Michael A. Crete SAVANNAH, GA — Michael A. Crete, originally of Barre Town, VT, passed away peacefully at the age of 65 on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Oceanside Health & Rehab on Tybee Island, GA. Michael was born in Barre City on June 19, 1957, the son of the late Andrew & Eleanor Crete. He attended Barre Town Elementary School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1975, where he played drums in the Spaulding High School Band. Growing up, Michael loved ice skating and playing local pick-up hockey games. He was a big fan of the Boston Bruins. He also loved swimming, camping with his family, and of course playing his drums. He was proud of his time spent with a popular rock band called ‘The Method’ who had a devoted following in Central Vermont during the mid-80s and early 90s. Michael’s proudest moment was the birth of his son Cameron Rossi-Crete in 1996. While life brought him to Georgia in 2004, he always tried to keep in touch, and he loved his son very much. Michael was a funny, sensitive, complex soul who excelled in poetry and was a talented artist. Michael is survived by his son Cameron Rossi-Crete of Barre, VT, his sister Kathy (Crete) Remsing and her husband Tom Remsing, his brother Donald Crete of East Barre, VT, his brother Kevin Crete of Tucson, AZ, his nephews Aiden and Zachary Crete of East Barre, VT, his childhood friend Mike Cassani of Ballston Spa, NY and Cameron’s mother Sue Rossi of Barre, VT. Michael was predeceased by his parents Andrew and Eleanor Crete of Barre Town, VT and his sister Karen Crete of West Topsham, VT. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family pay for Michael’s final expenses, including bringing him back to Vermont for his external resting place. If you have it in your heart to assist, please go to https://gofund.me/7ce3b489. A graveside celebration of his life will be held soon at a date and time to be announced.
