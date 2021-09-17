Micah L. Martzke EAST CALAIS – Micah L. Martzke, 49, of Vermont Route 14 died surrounded and held by his loved ones on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 5 in the morning at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Born June 4, 1972, in Shawano, Wisconsin, he was the son of Steven and Debra (Backhaus) Martzke. He attended Shawano Middle School and graduated from Shawano High School. After graduation he received a degree in photography from the Milwaukee Area Technical College. On June 23, 2000, he married Sabrina Wintrone at Centennial Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Following their marriage, they made their home in Shawano, Wisconsin before moving to Berlin, Vermont and eventually settling in East Calais. Micah was employed with Lifetouch School Studios as a Territory Manager. He was a member of the Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church and served on the church council as Vice President. Micah was a man of honor, always wanting to do right by his family. All of his energy went towards taking care of his family. We are everything to him, and he is everything to us. Micah was a passionate and joyful person. His love of photography was his life’s work. He was at home outdoors or at his cabin: hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, playing cards with his family, eating pudgie pies and grilling. Survivors include his wife, Sabrina Martzke; his children Sarah Luther and her husband, Michael; and Kristina and Samantha Martzke; his grandaughter Estes Luther; his parents Steven and Debra Martzke; and his sister Jessica Martzke; his in-laws Stefanie and Donald Wintrone, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents Earl, and Bonnie Kluever, Willard and Gwendolyn Martzke, and Donald Backhaus; his aunt Donna Arthur; and his uncles Chuck Arthur and Calvin Martzke. Micah lives on in Heaven with God, and he lives on through the love his family and friends will always have for him. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 46 Warner Road, Barre. Family and friends may call before the service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Burial will be held in Shawano, Wisconsin at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.