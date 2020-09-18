Merrill W. Carpenter BARRE CITY — Merrill W. Carpenter, 83, of Barre passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, with his wife, Kaye, by his side. Merrill was born on Dec. 29, 1936, in Denver, Colorado. He was the son of the late Merrill and Rosemary (Whitney) Carpenter. Merrill met the “Love of His Life,” Kaye, while horseback riding. They married in 1957. His first job was as a tailor’s apprentice. He also worked at Ainsworth, a balance factory in Colorado, Omark Industries, a chainsaw factory when he moved the family to Oregon, and a groundsman at Chestnut Benevolent Association when they moved to Massachusetts. They then moved the family to Vermont. They ran their own trash pickup company and Merrill really wanted to learn to do woodworking. He loved it and was good at it. As their children started their own lives, they moved to Wisconsin where they worked at Cedar Ridge Residential Home for Christian Scientists. Then he and Kaye moved to New York, where they worked at High Ridge House, a residential home for Christian Scientists. In 2004, they returned to Vermont. There, they became part owners of the Knoll Motel for a few years with their daughter and son-in-law. He then fully retired. Merrill’s love of music led him to learn how to play the guitar, organ and piano. Merrill and his sister, Sylvia, performed adagio dances in a variety troupe. Merrill performed in plays and did Western style singing. He was a serious Christian Scientist and enjoyed serving, and singing hymns at, his church. Merrill is survived by his wife, Kaye A. Carpenter, and daughter Kelly S. Sabens and husband Stanley W. Sabens ll; granddaughter Tonya D. Silva and husband Mike Silva; granddaughter Marissa "Mari Angel" Carpenter; great-granddaughter Kiki M. Reno and husband Taylor Reno and great-grandson Tyler B. Young. Merrill was predeceased by his son, Merrill R. Carpenter and wife Marsha Carpenter; also, by his grandson, Merrill Glenn Carpenter. At the family’s request, there will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont. Those who wish to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.