Meri R. Goyette NASHUA, NH — Meri R. Goyette, 95, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021. She was born and raised in Barre, Vermont, the only child of Joseph and Angelina Zanleoni. A graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Hope Cemetery in Barre. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.