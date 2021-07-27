Meri (Zaneloni) Goyette NASHUA, N.H. — After living a full life, Meri passed away peacefully at her home Friday morning, July 23, 2021, at the age of 95, in Nashua, New Hampshire. The only child of Joseph and Angelina Zanleoni, Mary (who legally changed her name to Meri while a teenager) was born and raised in Barre, Vermont, where she met and fell in love with her future husband, Charles H. Goyette, M.D. Together, they settled in Nashua, New Hampshire, and built a wonderful life filled with family, friends and work that was important to each of them. For Charles (Doc), opening the city’s first OB-GYN practice and delivering thousands of babies; for Meri, a life focused on raising her six children and supporting the arts. In the 1960s, Meri was one of the founding leaders of the Arts and Science Center. In the 1980s, she established the Salon des Artists at the Hotel Meridien in Boston where she introduced new artists and their work in the hotel’s grand lobby. Following the sudden death of her youngest son, Robie, in 1991, Meri returned home to Nashua, determined to enliven and enrich the downtown. From installing tree lights along Main Street, to restoring the Hunt, saving the Chandler Library, and serving as Mrs. Claus at the annual Holiday Stroll, Meri always had vision, passion and determination to make Nashua shine. In 2008, she co-founded the Nashua International Sculpture Symposium, an annual event designed to elevate the awareness and appreciation of public art in Nashua. Artists from all over the world spend three weeks in Nashua creating sculptures placed throughout the city for all to enjoy. Meri was also actively involved with City Arts Nashua and founded the Meri Goyette Champagne Art Awards Luncheon to raise funds for the arts. In 2020, she received the Wall Street Journal’s Lifetime Achievement Award for being a Patron of the Arts. Most recently, Meri was inspired to create a series of collages entitled Cut and Paste that was featured in the Telegraph and prominently displayed in their Main Street storefront windows. Meri joins the love of her life, Charles, her husband of 71 years; her beloved son, Robie; and leaves her five children and their spouses, Charles and Shirley Goyette, J and Judi Goyette, Meri and Don Reid, Carole and David Murphy, Robin and David Whitman; plus, Ellen Goyette; her caregiver, Darlene; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She also leaves many dear friends who brought much joy to her, especially in her final months. Calling hours will be held at the Farwell Funeral Home, 18 Lock St., Nashua, on Wednesday, July 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Church, 216 East Dunstable Road, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, followed by a “Meri parade” to the Rotary Common Park (315 Main St.). A Celebration of Meri will be held at the sculpture she and Charles commissioned titled TOGETHER. Contributions can be made in her honor to the Nashua International Sculpture Symposium or Nashua City Arts. The Farwell Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements. www.farwellfuneralservice.com
