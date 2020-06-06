Mayo Elwin Sanborn BARRE TOWN — Mayo Elwin Sanborn, 83, of West Cobble Hill Road passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Mayo Rehabilitation and Continuing Care in Northfield. Born on Jan, 10, 1937, in Barre, he was the first of two children of Elwin Lina and Eliza Jane “Jeannie” (McAllan) Sanborn. Mayo was a lifelong Vermonter, spending his youth in Barre and the majority of his adult years in Barre Town. He attended Lincoln Graded School on Hill Street and Spaulding High School on Washington Street, from which he graduated in 1954. Mayo also attended the University of Vermont in Burlington. On Sept. 1, 1957, Mayo married Ida Marion Heath of Cabot, in the chapel of Bethany Congregational Church in Montpelier. Their marriage passed the test of time and resulted in a lifetime that included a great many happy and gratifying family memories. In his earlier years, Mayo worked for a neighborhood automobile service station (MacDonald’s, now Stone’s Service Station); during high school, for Walker Motors of Montpelier in the Parts Department; and began his career with Capitol Stationers Inc. in 1958. After 30 years, Mayo purchased the Barre branch of Capitol Stationers, located at 100 North Main St., from the Bigglestone family of Montpelier. Mayo and Ida operated “Mayo’s Capitol Stationers of Barre” until retirement in 2002. Community service was important to Mayo. Of greatest pride was his affiliation and service with the Kiwanis Club of Barre. He served with distinction for 58 years. During this time, he served on countless special project teams, including the annual auction, providing benefit to the community and youth causes. He led the club as president in 1969 and was elected as New England District Lieutenant Governor in 1971. As a member of the Greater Barre Jaycees during his early years as a young business professional, he contributed toward planning and service activities that strengthened the local business community; highlights of his service included the presidency in 1965 and the Distinguished Service Award in 1968 at both the local and state levels. He had been a member of the Barre Congregational Church and served in capacities such as chairman of the Buildings and the Finance committees, captain of the ushers and co-president (with his wife, Ida) of the Congregational Adults (Co-Ads) group. Mayo also served three terms as Pack #17 Cub Scoutmaster; as Long Trail Council Neighborhood Commissioner; was a member of the Grange; and served on the Barre Merchants Bureau, including two years as president and seven years as treasurer. Mayo also was a longtime member of the Barre Town Board of Selectmen. He began service in 1981 and became the chairman in 1985; was a member of the Planning Commission; served as chairman, Board of Civil Authority; and also served as justice of the peace. In his spare time, Mayo found great joy and relaxation in downhill skiing, bird and deer hunting, working outdoors and playing with grandchildren. He ensured annual renewal of his ski pass for the slopes of Bolton Valley and greatly enjoyed skiing with friends and family. Annual deer hunting camp each November with family members was another of his great joys, of which little can be said because what goes on in hunting camp, stays in hunting camp. Survivors include his wife, Ida, of Barre Town; his first son, Jeffrey, of Morrisville, Vermont; his second son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Chong Kyu, of Gainesville, Virginia; four grandchildren and spouses, William and wife Diana, Jane and husband Rainier, from Scott and Chong Kyu, and Anna and Elsa, from Jeffrey and former wife Jen Watkins; two great-grandchildren, Desmond and Blanca from William and Diana; his brother and sister-in-law, Earle and Martha Sanborn of Barre Town; his sister-in-law, Bernardine Haslam of Essex Junction; his brother-in-law and wife, Herb and Tina Heath of Barre; several cousins and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will take place later in June at the Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home in Barre, at the convenience of the family. The family thanks the staff at Mayo Rehabilitation and Continuing Care in Northfield for their care and dedication to Mayo in recent years. Mayo’s place of rest will be in the Cabot Village Cemetery on Elm Street. Contributions may be made in Mayo’s honor to Mayo Rehabilitation and Continuing Care at https://mayohc.org/donate/; or to Alzheimer's disease research. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.