Maycle Perry NORTHFIELD — Maycle Perry, 95, died March 10, 2020, with family by her side. She was born Aug. 8, 192,4 in Johnson, daughter of Mahlon and Lizzie (Bell) Bidwell. She attended grade school in Johnson. Graduated from Marshfield High School, class of 1944. In June 1944, she married Willon Perry of Cabot. In 1945, they moved to Northfield, where they made their home. Maycle ran a day care from 1960 till 2000 caring for over 100 children during that time. She will be remembered for the perfect line of children that would be following her up the road. She was known as “Meme” to the many children. Her grandchildren have fond memories of her flip flops and stories of the fly swatter. In her later years she moved into the Northfield Senior Housing apartments. There she enjoyed early morning coffee with friends. Many will remember her quick paced trips up and down the halls. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Thurston, Paulette and husband, Dick Allen; son, Mark Perry and wife, Susan; daughter in-laws, Rosalie (Leon) and Susan (Paul); nine grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and extended family. Maycle is predeceased by her husband, Willon; sons, Gerald, Leon and Paul; grandson, Scott; son in-law, Allen Thurston. In keeping with her wishes, there are no calling hours. A burial to celebrate her life will be conducted Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. in the Northfield Falls Cemetery. Kingston Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
