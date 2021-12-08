Mavis L. Emmons WILLIAMSTOWN — Mavis Louise Emmons, 79, of Williamstown, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly the morning of Dec. 6, 2021, at the Southern Vermont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Bennington, Vermont. She was born Nov. 13, 1942, in Duxbury, Vermont, to Kenneth Bert and Helen (Farnsworth) Sherman. Mavis married Wesley Emmons April 24, 1961, in Waterbury, Vermont. Mavis was a homemaker and raised her three boys in Williamstown with her husband. Mavis enjoyed drinking her coffee and completing a good word search puzzle, watching westerns such as Gunsmoke and Bonanza, or watching Mountain Men, and Mom with her son, Scott. She liked going for long rides on back roads with her husband and she loved spending time with her boys and granddaughters. Survivors include her three boys, Timothy (Sarah) Emmons, of Williamstown, Scott Emmons, of Williamstown, Chad (Tonia) Emmons, of Websterville; as well as her three granddaughters, Chelsea, Kayla and Ashley Emmons; step-grandsons, Max and Gabe Dexter; her kitty, Simon; her sister, Diane Richardson, of Torrington, Connecticut; brother, Kenneth Sherman, of Williamstown, Vermont; as well as several nieces, nephews and her husband’s family. Mavis was predeceased by her husband, Wesley, who passed away in April 2020, after 59 years of marriage; her parents, Kenneth and Helen Sherman; her sisters, Shirley Clark, Carol DeForge; and her brother, John Sherman. Her family would like to thank the staff from the Southern Vermont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the special care given to our mother and making her feel safe, loved and comfortable these last few months. There will be no calling hours or services per Mavis’s request. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, East Montpelier, VT 05601. Arrangements are in the care of the Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.