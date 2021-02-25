Maurice Y. Lambert COLCHESTER — Maurice Yvon Lambert, 84, a former longtime Orange resident, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Berlin Health and Rehabilitation in Berlin. Born on Aug. 18, 1936, in Barre Town, he was the son of Albert and Marie (Isabelle) Lambert. He attended Barre Town Elementary and Spaulding High School. After high school, he enlisted in the National Guard, becoming a Sergeant. On Aug. 16, 1958, he married Janet Downing in the St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Washington. They made their home in Orange until 2003 when they started spending winters in Winter Haven, Florida, and summers at Lone Pine Campground in Colchester. Maurice worked for The Times Argus for over 14 years, then he joined the staff at Rowan Court Nursing Home for a few years, and while working part time at Crossway Auto, he became a member of the staff at Barre City Schools, eventually retiring from Spaulding High School. He was a member of the St. Cecelia, Mother Cabrini, St. Monica and Our Lady of Grace Catholic churches, as well as the Catholic Order of Foresters, the St. Jean Club of Barre, Orange Grange and the Canadian Club of Barre. In his spare time, Maurice enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, playing cards and being with his family. He especially loved tending to his flowers and plants. Survivors include his wife, Janet Elaine Lambert; and his children, Martin Y. Lambert and his wife, Amber, Donna R. MacAuley and her husband, Arnold, Elaine M. Gonier, Terry Lambert and his fiancée, Debra Royce, and Glenn Lambert and his partner, Trudy Cyr; as well as 13 grandchildren, six great-grandsons; and his sisters, Irene Nay and Pauline Guilfoyle, both of Florida. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Tracy J. Isabelle; two brothers, Richard and Raymond Lambert; and three sisters, Lorette Rillo, Dolores Gagnon and Sr. Anita Lambert. A graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
