Maurice T. Keefe BARRE — Maurice T. Keefe, 90, of Barre, passed away after a short illness, on Jan. 20, 2021. He was born in Newport, Vermont, on Nov. 9, 1930, the younger son of Maurice J. and Flora (Blake) Keefe. He was educated in the Sacred Heart School system and graduated magna cum laude from Saint Michael’s College in 1954. Upon graduation, he was employed as an auditor by the State of Vermont. In January 1969, he was appointed deputy auditor of accounts, a position he held until his retirement at the end of 1992. He was well-known and well-respected as a governmental auditor throughout New England. He married Rita Lague, also of Newport, on Sept. 21, 1963, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church in Newport. Together, they raised three children, and they had nearly 52 years of marriage before Rita’s passing in 2015. He is survived by his children, Timothy of Shelburne, Pamela of Kannapolis, North Carolina, and Terence of Essex; his grandchildren, Meagan of Shelburne and Brendan of Essex; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, his parents and his brother, David. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no calling hours or public funeral services. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery in Newport will be private and at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
