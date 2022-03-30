Maurice “Spike” McCullough CHELSEA — Maurice G. “Spike” McCullough, 87, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his home in Chelsea, Vermont, with his family by his side. He was born July 24, 1934, in Chelsea, Vermont, the son of Dwight N. and Lucy L. (Betts) McCullough. He attended school in Chelsea, graduating in 1952 from Chelsea High School. On Aug. 12, 1955, he married Beverly J. Rogers, of North Tunbridge, Vermont. They lived all their married life in Chelsea. Spike had worked a short time for his father before going to work for Bev’s father, Phil Rogers. He logged throughout his whole life. He was also self-employed doing construction and site work, building many ponds in the central Vermont area. He played and coached town team baseball and basketball for many years. He was also instrumental in starting Babe Ruth Baseball in Chelsea and coached that team for 13 years. Spike worked many years at the Tunbridge World’s Fair and loved to hunt and fish. He was a member of the Chelsea Fish & Game Club and the Chelsea Horseshoe League. He is survived by his wife, Beverly McCullough, of Chelsea; two sons, Mike McCullough (Kathy), of Tunbridge, Vermont, and Tim McCullough (Erica), of New London, New Hampshire; five grandchildren, Christie Knudsen (Casey), Karen McCullough, Rowan McCullough, Aidan McCullough and Devin McCullough; three great-grandchildren, Abel Knudsen, Magnus Knudsen and Eila Knudsen; a brother, Alan McCullough, of Chelsea; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by a daughter, Diana Lynn McCullough; two brothers, Dwight “Sonny” McCullough Jr. and Charles “Shod” McCullough; and a sister, Harriet “Becky” McCullough. Calling hours will be held Friday, April 1, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, 300 Vt. Route 110, Chelsea, Vermont. A memorial funeral service will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the United Church of Chelsea in Chelsea, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chelsea Little League, c/o Mascoma Bank, P.O. Box 218, Chelsea, VT 05038. A private message of sympathy can be shared with the family at www.boardwayandcilley.com.
