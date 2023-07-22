Maurice L. Fortier Sr BARRE TOWN — Maurice L. “Moe” Fortier, Sr., 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at home with his family by his side after a brief illness. Born on October 9, 1931, in Barre, he was the son of Philomon and Marie Anna Fortier. He attended St. Monica School and graduated from Spaulding High School, class of 1950, of which he was so proud. In 1953, Moe was drafted into the U.S. Army. Upon completing basic training, he returned to Barre and married his high school sweetheart, Dottie Coffin, on April 4, 1953. He left for Korea 10 days after. He came home safely in May of 1954 and was discharged in November of 1954. Moe went to work for New England Telephone and Telegraph in January of 1955 and worked for them for many years. He then became the union representative for IBEW for many more years. After his retirement he became a Realtor and worked for Carol Ellison at Town and Country Real Estate. He really enjoyed all of the wonderful people he worked with and sold property to. He had a wonderful family life with his wife Dottie and their six wonderful children in their home on Velie Avenue in Barre and also at their camp on Peacham Pond. Moe was the builder of both their house and camp with the help of family members. Moe was involved with the Spaulding High School Alumni Association. Basketball was a favorite to him all of his life and he hardly missed a game, especially when his grandchildren were playing. He was recently awarded a plaque from the Lion's Club designating “The Maurice Fortier Youth Fund” in honor of his many years of dedication to the community, especially the youth. It was very important to Moe for the youth to use the Barre Auditorium to gather as he did throughout his childhood and high school years. He was also a long-time member of the Barre Basketball Tournament committee and worked with many dedicated people. He was active in the Lion's Club, SnoBees, Barre Area Development committee, VT Association of Realtors and Central VT Board of Realtors, as well as many other organizations. He enjoyed his mornings with the “McDonald Group”. He also enjoyed his snow machine group and had several memorable trips with them. He became a member of the Hedding United Methodist Church on the day of his marriage to Dottie by their good friend and pastor Reverend Eldon Martin. Moe was an active member of the church serving on many different committees throughout the years. He most enjoyed his time spent with his very large family and has left us all with so many lasting memories, especially time spent at camp and holidays together. His love for his family was always first and foremost. He will be greatly missed by all. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Doris Coffin Fortier; his children Maurice Jr. (Jan) Fortier, Shirley Fortier (wife of Bradley who is predeceased), Tim Fortier, Drussie (Monte) Meier, Lori (Brad) Millington, and Mary (Todd) Ronson; his grandchildren Chris (Amanda) Fortier, Mike (Holly) Fortier, Jessica (Ted) Shepard, Becky (Mike) Olmstead, Bobby (Jen) Millington, Taylor Ronson, Jake (Morgan) Ronson, and Noah Ronson; his great-grandchildren Jocelynn, Brady, Cam and Arielle Fortier, Claire Fortier, Jack Hughes, Elliott Olmstead, Piper and Michael Millington, and Libby, Josie and Charlie Shepard as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters Theresa and her husband, Aime Grenier; Laurette and her husband, Roy Buswell; Margaret and her husband, Gene Provost; and Lucille and her husband, Dave Norton. His and his wife's' greatest sorrow was the loss of their son Bradley on February 20, 2020. Moe is at last reunited with his son. A service of remembrance and reception will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. They were our angels who helped us to be able to keep Moe in his beloved home surrounded by his family at all times. We will be forever grateful. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.