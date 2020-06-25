Maurice H. Marineau Jr. WATERBURY - Maurice “Preemie” H. Marineau, Jr. passed away on the morning of June 19th at UVM Medical Center in Burlington after a brief illness. He was born in Montpelier, May 7, 1947 to Leona C. and Maurice H. Marineau, Sr. He attended St. Michael’s Elementary School and St. Michael’s and Montpelier High Schools. He became a residential and commercial painter who worked for many years in the Central Vermont and Maryland areas. He is survived by his longtime partner, Charlene Campos, of Waterbury, his daughter Jessica Jo and her two daughters, Emily and Taylor of Virginia, a brother Denis (Linda) of Montpelier, a sister Kellee of Maryland, sister-in-law RoseMary of Florida, a niece, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Dana. Final arrangements will be at the discretion of the family.
