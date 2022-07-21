Maurice E. Palmer WILLIAMSTOWN — Maurice E. Palmer, 90, a long-time resident passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, July 16, 2022, in his sleep in the comfort of his home. He spent his younger years working on farms in the Randolph area. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the US Air Force where he traveled in the United States and overseas. Once completing his enlistment, he returned back to farm work in Massachusetts until taking a job with the Rock of Ages in Barre as a switch man for the quarry train for a brief period of time. He worked the larger part of his career for Vermont DHIA and ABS assisting local Central Vermont dairy farms with herd management for increasing milk production and profits. Maurice enjoyed time in his gardens growing food for his family and various types of flowers. He liked to hunt and fish in what little spare time he had. He enjoyed family gatherings, where he always participated in cribbage and other card games. He was also known on occasion to go square dancing with family and friends. After retiring, he got into model railroading with a whole room devoted to a complex track layout pattern. Survivors include his wife Janice Palmer of over 66 years; his children Chuck Palmer and his wife, Lin of Milan, NH; Martha Dezotell of Barre; Crystal Palmer of Williamstown; and Bryan Palmer and his wife, Linda also of Williamstown; his brothers Leon Snow and his wife, Sandy of Surry, ME and Loren Snow and his wife, Barbara of Brookfield as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his father Winlock Palmer, mother Martha Emma Day, and his brothers William Palmer, Robert Palmer, and Eaton Snow and his wife, Mary. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
