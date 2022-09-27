Maurice C. Perkins BARRE — Maurice C. “Moe” Perkins, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 after battling brain cancer. He was born on December, 5th 1944 in Barre City, VT the son of Ralph Sr. and Delia (Moulton) Perkins. He grew up in Strafford, VT where he attended school. Later he would also study at Thetford Academy. He married Sally Pike and they later divorced. He spent many years in White River Jct., VT until buying a home and moving to Barre, VT. In 2000, he was employed by G.B.H. Macomber Co. based in Boston, MA. He was also employed by Jackson Construction. He worked on many large projects in MA, VT and NH. He was an accomplished brick and stone Mason. Maurice received an honorable discharge from the Vermont National Guard and was a member of the color guard of the White River Jct. American Legion. He spent much of his time helping friends and family members. He was an avid gardener and had a special talent for growing beautiful flowers. He had a soft spot for his pets and treated them like family. He was predeceased by his parents; two sisters Phyllis Russell and Lois La Fountain; one brother Robert Perkins; and two half-brothers Ralph Perkins Jr. and Donald Perkins. He is survived by his son Alan Bannick and two grandchildren in Fl; four sisters Joyce Gilman of Woodstock, VT, Lucille Wilcox of Jerico, VT, Marjorie Lowery of Barre, VT and Elaine Perkins of Baltimore, MD. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Calling hour will be held Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 12:30pm at the Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, 300 VT RT 110, Chelsea, VT, followed by a funeral service at 1pm. Following the service burial will take place at Strafford Cemetery, Strafford, VT. Masks are recommended. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, VT is in charge of arrangements.
