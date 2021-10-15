Maureen Rolfe Kelly WATERBURY — Maureen Rolfe Kelly, 86, of Waterbury, passed away peacefully Oct. 7, 2021, at home. She was predeceased by husband, Albert Kelly, and five siblings. Maureen is survived by eight daughters, a son and 21 grandchildren. Burial will be on Oct. 18, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. To view a complete obituary and leave online condolences for the family, please visit corbinandpalmer.com. Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Junction, Vermont.
