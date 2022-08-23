Maureen Hudson Drew LOS ANGELES, CA — Maureen Hudson Drew passed away peacefully at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, California on Sunday, July 17, 2022. She was 81. Her family will always remember her love of dogs, travel, outdoor adventures, coffee, chocolate, and time at “camp” on Nelson Pond in Woodbury, Vermont. Born in Plainfield, Vermont, on March 5, 1941, Maureen was the daughter of Harold “Babe” Hudson and Ivy Codling Hudson. She attended elementary school in East Montpelier, graduated from Montpelier High School in 1959 and earned her associate’s degree from Vermont College. Over the course of her 40-plus-year career, Maureen worked for three employers: Montpelier National Bank, National Life Insurance Company and Sony Pictures. During the 1970’s, Maureen and her then-husband Morris Drew – along with Art and Bethany Lincoln – also owned and operated the Small World children’s clothing store on State Street in Montpelier. Maureen worked at National Life for 21 years (1969-1990) where she served as executive assistant to two presidents (Norman Campbell and Dick Fricke) and also managed the National Life Guest House. During her National Life years, Maureen worked at many conventions that took her to fun destinations including Arizona, Florida, Puerto Rico and Hawaii. This business travel helped nurture her personal passion for travel and adventure. She finished her career with National Life in 1990 as a medical-claims examiner; Maureen enjoyed the fascinating courses she took as part of that job, as they gave her an understanding of medical conditions and how the body works. When Maureen moved to Los Angeles in 1990 to join her daughter, Kelly, she found work as the executive assistant to the treasurer of Sony Pictures. Working in the film industry was fun for her, as she worked with many celebrities (she even worked out in the Sony Gym with a couple of them!). She retired from Sony Pictures in 2004. Maureen’s personal joys were found in her daughter, the outdoors, animals and public service. Kelly says that if there was a lifetime achievement award for best mom, Maureen would have received it! She bought a cottage on Nelson Pond in 1977 for herself and Kelly. “Camp” was heaven on earth for Maureen. She loved everything to do with the water and could not wait to go swimming, water skiing and boating during the summer months. She loved sharing Camp with her mom Ivy and her brothers David and Jim and their families. While living in Los Angeles, Maureen bought a condo at Lake Arrowhead, where she lived happily with her beloved golden retriever Danny Boy. She also joined Rotary and became very involved with Rotary Youth Leadership; she always loved helping children. Maureen and Danny Boy shared a beautiful life at Lake Arrowhead for four years before returning to Los Angeles, where she joined Daughters of the Nile as well as the L.A. Rotary Club to continue her passion of working with children. After Danny Boy passed away, Maureen got her second golden retriever, Ben, and they enjoyed many hikes through the parks and canyons of Los Angeles. “Young at heart” described Maureen perfectly. She never lost her passion for travel and adventure (as well as coffee and chocolate!). She Loved riding motorcycles with her brother Jim and even wanted to learn how to fly a plane. Now she’s flying high in heaven. Maureen is survived by daughter Kelly Levy of Los Angeles, California as well as Kelly’s husband Ross, her brother David Hudson, David’s wife Elaine, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
